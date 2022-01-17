San Jose hit-and-run victim dies week after being struck

A pedestrian that was struck in a Jan. 7 hit-and-run collision, died on Friday, San Jose police said in a statement.

The collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. when a truck was traveling on Senter Road just north of Capitol Expressway. The truck hit the man as he was crossing Senter Road, police said.

The driver allegedly fled the scene and has not been located or identified. SJPD said they don't know the year or make of the truck, but they believe it was a blue or green with an extended cab.

The man who died was outside any marked crosswalk, authorities said.

This is the fifth fatal collision of the year in San Jose. Three pedestrians and five people overall have died in the crashes, police said.



The identity of the victim will be released after family is notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SJPD at 408-277-4654.

