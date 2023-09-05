Teen rescued from cliff in Half Moon Bay

Firefighters rescued a teenager who was stuck on a cliff in Half Moon Bay Monday.

Cal Fire said the teen was pulled from the bluffs at Dunes Beach.

Blurred images from the scene show the teen hanging on at the edge of steep terrain.

Authorities reminded people to avoid climbing cliffs due to the high probability of getting stuck or hurt.

