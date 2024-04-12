Teenage boy's body recovered from Russian River

The body of a teenager was recovered Friday morning from the Russian River after he was swept under the rushing currents the day before.

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies were first informed around 4:40 p.m. Thursday that two teenagers were swept into the river from Steelhead Beach.

Witnesses said one of the teens was able to get out of the river by themselves. They were taken to a local hospital.

However, the same could not be said about the second teen.

Authorities suspended the search Thursday at 11 p.m. The search resumed at sunrise Friday, where the body was found around 10:30 a.m. underwater by Napa County sheriff officials.

"We caution people at this time of year to really watch the water. The water is moving fast. It is still at a high level. If you are not an experienced swimmer, you should not swim in the Russian River at this time," said Sonoma County Battalion Chief Shawn Johnson.

"I know the temperatures are up outside, and it draws people to the river, but we caution you and everybody to be very careful because this is a very common occurrence when the water is moving at the rate it is," he said.

Authorities are working on confirming the identity of the teenager.

Several agencies assisted in the search, including Napa and Sacramento Counties Sheriff's Office's Marine Units, Graton Fire Department, Santa Rosa police, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.