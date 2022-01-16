Teens show highest COVID infection rate in San Francisco

The omicron COVID wave has recently hit San Francisco hard, and positive cases among teenagers are outpacing other age groups, according to officials.

The San Francisco Health Department reported that 12 to 17-year-old San Franciscans have the highest rate of infections in the city.

Officials said there are probably many reasons teens are spreading the virus at a higher rate, but one is that students are usually more socially active or involved in school events than younger children.

An average of 1,386 San Franciscans a day are testing positive for COVID at testing sites, which is more than four times that of last winter’s peak at 373 cases per day, the city reports.

City-operated testing sites have been running at 500-900% of capacity since the current surge began.

