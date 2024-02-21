Tempers flare as recall supporters interrupt Oakland mayor announcing safety grant

Tempers flared in Oakland on Wednesday morning as supporters of a recall effort against Mayor Sheng Thao interrupted her press conference announcing a $3.5-million safety grant.

The money will expand the safety ambassador program in downtown and Chinatown, which deploys mediators trained in de-escalation to help those in crisis.



"This program will promote safer and more secure streets while improving outcomes for people in crisis," Thaos said at a podium, as she turned over her shoulder to see what the commotion was behind her. "Oakland is aggressively pursuing a comprehensive safety plan."

As she spoke, people ran behind her and someone shouted, "stop provoking."

Among those who crashed the news conference was activist Seneca Scott, who supports recalling Thao. He and others have been holding news conferences of their own around the city, saying the mayor is not doing enough to crack down on crime or stop businesses from leaving.



At one point, Edward Escobar, who supports the mayoral recall, called Oakland police, saying bodyguards for the mayor were attacking Scott.

Officers arrived and kept the peace but made no arrests.

Wednesday is also the mayor's first day back at work since her mother died.

