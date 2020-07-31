Ten people displaced following early morning North Beach fire that injured one

San Francisco firefighters battled a residential fire in the North Beach-area early Friday morning and arson investigators were called to inspect how it started.

The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. along Powell Street, near Vandewater Street and Bay.

The fire department announced that one person was rescued and taken to the hospital. A dog was also rescued.

In all, ten people were displaced in Friday's fire.

Michael Fairholm said his grandmother lives in the building. When he arrived, he said the flames were "immense."

His grandmother is OK and her unit is intact.

Citizen App showed video of firefighters and police officers at the scene, with heavy smoke coming from the 3-story residential complex.

The fire department has not yet determined a cause of the fire.