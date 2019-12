article

A woman saw a man breaking into her car when she returned to it from a show around midnight on Saturday at Hyde and Fulton streets in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood and contacted police.

Officers arrived and arrested 40-year-old Steven Mills, who was found with property from the victim's car and burglary tools, police said.

Mills had previously been booked on Dec. 8 on grand theft and contempt charges, police said.