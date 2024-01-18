San Francisco shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
SAN FRANCISCO - A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood killed one person and left four others injured early Thursday morning, police said.
The shooting happened around 2:34 a.m. in the area of Hyde and Turk streets.
A woman and four men were struck by gunfire, according to the San Francisco Police Department. They were all taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
One of the men succumbed from his injuries.
No further details have been released.