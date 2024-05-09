Terrifying armed robbery of U.S postal carrier in East Bay caught on camera

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said at least six mail carriers have been robbed in the Bay Area since last month.

One was an armed robbery in Dublin on Monday that was caught on camera.

Dublin police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors are jointly investigating this case.

Surveillance video showed the female postal carrier putting items into a mailbox in front of a home in a quiet residential neighborhood in Dublin around 4:30 p.m.

Suddenly, a masked man comes up behind the mail carrier, followed by a second person also masked.

"Somebody came up behind me and ‘boom,’ just hit me ,and put a gun to my head," said the female postal carrier who asked not to be identified."He said, 'Give me your keys. You don't want to die, do you?' I go no, no, no. So I reached in, got my keys, and he goes, 'Where's your phone? You got two minutes'."

The worker went to the mail truck to get her phone and handed it to the armed robber while fearing the worst.

She said,"On my god, I'm going to die."

But the two men ran away after taking the keys to mailboxes and the truck, along with her cell phone.

She went to a neighbor for help in calling 911.

"I thought he was going to shoot me when he was done. I thought, well, I'm thinking in my mind, just stay calm. Stay calm. That's the best thing to do. Stay calm," the mail carrier said.

She added that did not suffer any physical injuries but is struggling with what happened.

"I feel anxious," she said. "I can't sleep. My heart is pounding."

The postal worker said she is getting help from a psychiatrist.

Still, she proudly showed a KTVU crew her uniform.

She said she has worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years.

The 63-year-old said she had planned to retire in about a year and a half.

When asked if she would be able to go back to work, she replied,"I want to. I really want to because I like my job. I think I will."

She also said,"I love my customers. I love to serve them."

One neighbor shared surveillance video of the possible suspect vehicle, a blue Infiniti, seen driving to and from the scene.

The postal carrier said she's grateful to all the neighbors and Dublin Police who helped and supported her .

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.



