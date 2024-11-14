Tesla Cybertrucks facing voluntary recall over drive inverter malfunction

The Brief Certain Tesla's Cybertrucks are being recalled over drive inverters that, if malfunctions, could increase the risk of a crash Thousands of Cybertrucks are impacted by the recall According to TechCrunch, this is the sixth recall for the trucks that launched just under a year ago



The Tesla Cybertruck is seeing another recall after reports of the vehicle's inverter malfunctioning and increasing the risk of a crash.

The issue lies with the Cybertruck's drive inverter for trucks produced between November 2023 and July 30, 2024.

Affected trucks could see an issue with torque production due to the faulty drive inverter. In these cases, the driver may experience a loss of power to their wheels, which could increase the risk of a collision, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

At least 2,431 cars are affected, the agency said.

In a news release, Tesla said the loss of torque results in a loss of propulsion, and in these cases, drivers will not have prior warning.

However, once the driver loses the ability to torque, they will receive a visual alert on the truck's user interface, prompting them to pull over and contact roadside assistance.

The NHTSA said Tesla's investigation into the drive inverter began over the summer when the Austin-based company received a customer complaint about the sudden loss of propulsion in their Cybertruck.

Tesla said the recall, first announced on Nov. 5, is voluntary. Tesla also said they will replace the drive inverter for free for all impacted owners.

Owners can also expect a letter from the electric vehicle company in January about the recall and the suggested replacement.

Tesla said there have been no known collisions, injuries, or fatal crashes stemming from the failure of the drive inverter.

According to TechCrunch, this recall is the company's sixth for the Cybertruck, which launched less than a year ago.

In October, over 27,000 Cybertrucks were recalled because of a delay in the rearview camera that could impact driver visibility, and in June, some trucks were recalled because of a sticky accelerator pedal, the technology-based news outlet said.

KTVU reached out to Tesla for a statement over the latest recall and is awaiting comment.

Drivers who want to see if their car is affected by the recall can search with their VIN here.

This story was reported out of Oakland, Calif.