Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
6
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Surf Warning
until WED 2:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 10:46AM
FOX 11

Flood warnings in effect for most of LA, Ventura counties

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for much of Southern California, including many parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. 

According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road. 

Officials said the Tesla driver mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, driving through a wall then going into the pool. 

tesla-drives-into-pasadena-pool

@PasadenaFD

"Good Samaritans jumped into the pool and rescued the occupants," the fire department said. 

Derderian told City News Service that two staff members at a preschool next door to the residence rescued the car's occupants -- two adults and a 4-year-old child.

It's unknown if there were any reported injuries or the current conditions of the three people rescued. 

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: 

On Monday, 18 people were rescued in Ventura after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River.

Later that evening, two people trapped inside a vehicle at the bottom of a large sinkhole were rescued in Chatsworth.

Californians braced as another round in a series of relentless storms hit the Golden State Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, howling winds, and high surf as some residents remained under evacuation orders. 