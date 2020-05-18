Tesla expected to restart production in Fremont this week

It appears Tesla will restart production at its Fremont factory this week after the company's CEO and founder Elon Musk sued Alameda County and threatened to move his business out of state.

Even though the county's shelter-in-place order is still in effect and factories must remain closed, Tesla might be getting an exception.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that an internal letter, sent to Tesla's employees at the Fremont factory, says the factory will be allowed to get back to full production this upcoming week after county health officials reviewed Tesla's latest safety plan.

KTVU reached out to Tesla and the county but did not immediately hear back early Monday morning.

The possible re-opening comes after a very public spat between Musk and Alameda County health officials.

The company had restarted operations earlier this month, defying county public health orders. The county officials told Tesla to stop.

Musk then filed a lawsuit against the county and threatened to move Tesla's headquarters out of California.

Advertisement

After a lot of back-and-forth, it appears county health officials have given Tesla the green light to re-open.