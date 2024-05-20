Tesla Fremont factory fire started in an oven

article

Firefighters are responding Monday evening to a fire at the Tesla Fremont factory that started in an oven, officials said.

A Fremont Fire Department spokesperson said the call came in just after 5 p.m. At around 6:15 p.m., the fire department said the fire at 45500 Fremont Boulevard was knocked down.

The fire was at two alarms at the two-story building, officials said.

SkyFOX flew above the scene for a look at the situation and could see the fire department working the fire.

The fire department reported no injuries and said Tesla representatives confirmed that all employees were accounted for.

There was no word about the extent of damage to the factory.

This is a developing news story. We will update as we learn the latest information.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire at the Tesla Fremont factory. May 20, 2024.