Texas police commander: Officers could have stopped the gunman in Uvalde school shooting within three minutes

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman. Law enforcement authorities also allegedly never checked the classroom door to see if it was locked.

Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre.

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the police response "an abject failure."

McCraw also outlined for the committee a series of missed opportunities, communication breakdowns and other mistakes. "It has been reported that he didn't have a radio with him. That's true. He did not," McCraw said of Arredondo.

He went on to say that police radios did not work within the school and that school diagrams officers used were wrong.

Texas DPS Director McCraw also said they don't believe anyone ever tried to see if the door to the classroom in Uvalde was unlocked, and he says there's "no reason to believe" that the door was ever locked.

Delays in the law enforcement response have been the focus of the federal, state and local investigation of the massacre and its aftermath.

The police commander made the comments while giving testimony during a special Texas Senate committee on the deadly school shooting that left two teachers and 19 children dead. The agenda for the first meeting says members will discuss school safety, police training and social media.

The Texas House has been holding its own investigative committee meetings, targeting the law enforcement response. Those meetings have been held behind closed doors.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the school on May 24.

Law enforcement officials have provided little or conflicting information since the shooting, sometimes withdrawing statements hours after making them. Officials have declined to offer details, citing ongoing investigation.

Some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims’ families — once the case is closed. The law’s exception protects information from being released in crimes for which no one has been convicted. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has ruled that it applies when a suspect is dead.

Officials also haven’t released records sought under public information laws to media outlets, including The Associated Press, often citing broad exemptions and the ongoing investigation. It has raised concerns about whether such records will be released, even to victims’ families.

Others interviewed behind closed doors by the committee include school staff.

Burrows has defended the committee interviewing witnesses in private and not revealing their findings so far, saying its members want an accurate account before issuing a report.

The Associated Press and The Texas Tribune contributed to this article