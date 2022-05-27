'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role

The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school -- even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside -- has been placed with the school district's homegrown police chief.

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system’s small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight.