Thanksgiving meals, vaccines served at Glide in San Francisco

A Thanksgiving tradition in the Tenderloin: The Glide Foundation is giving away thousands of meals in San Francisco.

Breakfast was served Thursday morning with tables covered in cloth and centerpieces decorating the room.

Volunteers also carved turkeys and hams for meals later in the day.

Gordon Baranco has been volunteering with Glide for nearly 40 years.

"It's also a family," he said. "My son is 31, he's been coming here for 24 years, my daughter is not here, she just had a baby, she came for over 30 years, and my wife is here, its a family thing man, its a family thing."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with the chiefs of the police and fire departments, will stop by for the Thanksgiving brunch.

In addition to food, Glide is offering COVID vaccines on site.

Advertisement

They also plan to deliver more than 200 meals to anyone who could not make it in person.