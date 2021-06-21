The Coast Guard rescue of Marin County kayaker was not cheap

It wasn't cheap when the Coast Guard rescued an adventurer from Marin County who was trying to become the first person to kayak from the bay area to Hawaii by himself.

Cyril Derreumaux, 44, had to be rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter earlier this month, about 70 miles west of Santa Cruz.

He was just six days into the trip when he ran into rough conditions, lost his GPS signal, and his kayak started taking on water.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that that rescue cost the agency more than $42,000.

The Coast Guard has about $1 billion budgeted every year for search and rescue missions.

