The great candy corn debate starts again after ingredients are revealed

It's debated every Halloween. People either love or hate the orange striped candies, There's nothing in between when it comes to candy corn.

This year the debate has changed though as one key ingredient was revealed: bug secretion.

Candy corn contains confectioner's glaze, which is made from a bug secretion, according to USA Today. The secretion is what makes the candy's hard coating.

Many took to Twitter to defend their beloved candy.

For many, nothing represents the holiday better than candy corn. Nearly nine billion kernels--more than 35 million pounds--are consumed every Halloween according to the National Confectioners Association.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Brach’s launches ‘turkey dinner’ flavored candy corn