An iconic San Francisco house is up for sale for the first time in more than 50 years.



The 4-bed and 3.5- bath home in the Presidio is known as the Ansel Adams home and is now being listed for $5.5 million.

It's where the famous photographer lived with his family until the late 1920s.

The house sits on the southwestern edge of the presidio and has stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge.