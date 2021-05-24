The reopening of San Francisco's largest hotel could mark return of tourism for city

The biggest hotel in San Francisco welcomed back visitors for the first time in more than a year.

The Hilton San Francisco Union Square is the largest hotel on the West Coast and the hope is guests at the hotel will mark the return of tourism.

The Hilton greeted the first guests to check-in at the hotel in 14 months with a round of applause. Justin Belzner of Arizona said the hotel and the city are already making him feel welcome.

"It's been awesome, everyone's been very nice," said Belzner. "It's been beautiful, the weather's been amazing, so nothing to complain about."

Belzner said he's ready to see all the traditional tourist favorites.

"Just seeing the city," said Belzner. "Yesterday we went through Chinatown and Ghirardelli square. Just kind of exploring more of the city. Hopefully going to San Francisco Giants stadium."

The Hilton said it's proud to bring guests back, but with new cleaning protocols in place for the rooms, and contactless check-in for those who want it. The hotel also said they've rehired staff and already has reservations on the books for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

"Our beautiful hotel that's been here in San Francisco since 1964, we're almost 2,000 rooms and we've been suspended since last year. We are so excited to welcome guests back to our magnificent city," said Terry Lewis, complex general manager for the hotel.

David Perry, who serves on the board for San Francisco's Chamber of Commerce, said the Hilton will help provide customers for surrounding businesses.

"I've been beating the drum, telling people the backbone of the San Francisco economy is small business. And institutions like a hotel such as the San Francisco Hilton Union Square, they are economic drivers for small business," said Perry.

Joe D’Alessandro from San Francisco Travel said the Hilton reopening is a sign that tourism is finally recovering after a year of lockdowns. He said the hotel is like any other business, they wouldn't reopen if there wasn't demand, and that bodes well for surrounding businesses.

"Hundreds of people are employed by the Hilton directly," said D’Alessandro. "But, 70% of all visitor spending when they come to San Francisco and they stay overnight in a hotel, 70% of all the spending that they do is spent outside of the hotel. So, they're going to restaurants, they're shopping, they're going to museums."

Travel experts say this is just one step, there needs to be similar moves in other parts of the city including the Financial District to begin a wider reopening, and broader economic recovery.