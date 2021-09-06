‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC

"The Wire"’ actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday afternoon, FOX 5 News confirmed.

The NY Post first reported the news, citing law-enforcement sources. A representative of the actor later confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss," his long-time rep Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR confirmed to the trade publication.

TMZ reported that Williams was found dead in his apartment after a relative hadn't heard from him in a couple of days and went to check on him.

Michael K. Williams attends the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, suggesting a possible overdose, sources told the NY Post.

Williams, 54, was famous for his role as Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire" and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire."

He also appeared in movies like "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed."

The NYPD has not confirmed the report.

