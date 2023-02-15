It's been a long wait for justice. The family of a San Francisco woman killed more than 20 years ago while she was working say they have new hope that a new reward and renewed attention on the case will lead to the person responsible.

Cold case investigators with the San Francisco Police Department put up flyers Tuesday evening, offering a new $100,000 reward in the killing of Thea Slater in the Bayview District.

They hope it will bring renewed attention to a case that has remained unsolved for more than two decades.

Her family gathered at police headquarters to pray for answers and justice.

They said their memories of that day are clear.

Daughter Tiyesha Slater was an 18-year-old college student at the time.

"Not having that motherly guidance. Having my first child and doing it alone," recalled Tiyesha.

The 39-year-old single mother of three was killed the afternoon of Oct. 19, 2002, while working in a townhouse on Navy Road.

"It was disbelief. I didn't want to believe it. And for a long time, I didn't believe that this has happened to my niece. Very, very difficult," said Icyphene Peterson, the victim's aunt.

Police said Slater was installing carpets on the third floor when someone came into the home through an unlocked door.

Investigators said the struggle started on the top floor and ended on the first floor in the bathroom.

They said Slater fought for her life and was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

"I believe she was targeted that day and went right to where she was. A struggle ensued. She was stabbed and ended up downstairs and ended up dying because of the stab wounds. I believe it was intentional," said cold case investigator Daniel Cunningham/

Slater's family said she was sober and recovering from drug addiction.

Relatives and police said they don't know if her past played a role in her killing.

Investigators said they are retesting DNA found at the scene.

"She did not deserve this. Justice will be served," said Tiyesha Slater. "I love you mommy. I miss you."

