These two regions will remain under CA stay-at-home order
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - As predicted, California health officials on Tuesday extended a stay-at-home order for the state’s hardest hit counties amid the coronavirus crisis.
California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the lockdown orders will remain in effect for Los Angeles County and San Joaquin Valley until intensive care unit projections are above or equal to 15%. As of Tuesday, the ICU availability rate in both regions remained at zero-percent.