Thieves swipe laptops, desktop computers from Oakland private school

Thieves broke into a private school in Oakland over the weekend and stole all the laptops and desktops from their library and computer lab.

The incident occurred at Redwood Day on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. The school's alarm company alerted them of the security breach and then notified Oakland police.

School staff said the vandals also made off the teacher laptops that were locked up and stored away, out of sight.

In an email sent to the community, Head of School John Loeser says additionally, two smaller thefts happened on Saturday— one during the day and one around midnight, that targeted specific classrooms.

They're reviewing security footage and want anyone who noticed any suspicious behavior to come forward with information. All emails can be sent to jloeser@rdschool.org.