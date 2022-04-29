Thieves target San Francisco jewelry shop

Owners of a jewelry store in San Francisco's Marina District spent Friday cleaning up the damage after burglars broke in and smashed display cases.

The burglary happened at the Margaret Elizabeth jewelry store.

Meg Shackleton, the owner, said the thieves got away with tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

"It’s incredibly disheartening and frustrating to be a San Francisco business owner right now," Shackleton said.

The store was also hit by thieves last August.

"I don’t know how businesses both large and small will be able to remain open if this continues," she said.