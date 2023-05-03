Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

article

There are lots of great things to do this weekend, from free admission to some of San Francisco's great cultural institutions to a race for people and their dogs. Check out the details below.

Free entry to de Young Museum and Legion of Honor Day for Bay Area residents

Saturday, 5/6

9:30am – 5:15pm

San Francisco

de Young Museum

Golden Gate Park

50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive

Legion of Honor

100 34th Avenue (at Clement Street

Every Saturday, residents of the nine Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma) are invited to enjoy the permanent collection galleries of both the de Young Museum and the Legion of Honor. In order to receive the free tickets and to ensure you will be able to gain admittance, the museums suggest you book your visit in advance here. Make sure to bring an ID, like a driver’s license or a postmarked envelope to verify your residency status. Visitors 17 years of age and under always receive free admission to the permanent collection galleries.

Saturday, 5/6

11am – 4pm

San Francisco

Joice Street at 965 Clay Street

FREE

This free art fair celebrates creativity and community in the AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) community. Enjoy a day filled with AAPI makers, artists, performers, community organizations, and more.

Saturday, 5/6

12pm – 7pm

Concord

Todos Santos Plaza

2175 Willow Pass Road

FREE

This free outdoor fair celebrates the beginning of spring with unique goods and services from dozens of vendors, home-based businesses and commercial exhibitors. Plants, arts and crafts, jewelry, apparel, urban gardening, CBD products and much more will be available at SpringFest.

Saturday, 5/6

8am – 5pm

The San Francisco Bay Trail

Registration - $35

Happy Cinco de Mayo! This family-friendly fun run features a 5K, 10K or a 13.1 half-marathon. All registered participants receive an event t-shirt and an award for completing the race! Plus, for every registration, a tree will be planted on your behalf through OneTreePlanted.org!

Sunday, 5/7

10:15am

Danville

Railroad Avenue at the corner of Railroad and Church Street

Registration required.

Who’s a good runner? You and your dog are! So get outdoors and participate in this doggy-and-me, one-mile fun run! Runners and dogs will line up on Railroad Avenue in front of Lunardi’s. All dogs must run on leash and be under the full control of their owner.