Third alarm called at stubborn fire at S. San Francisco recycling facility

article

A third alarm was called at a stubborn, but under control fire in a South San Francisco recycling center on Tuesday night, nearly six hours after the fire began, fire officials said.

The fire started at the Blue Line Transfer Inc. recycling center, part of the South San Francisco Scavenger Co., at 3:43 p.m., South San Francisco Fire Department said. The facility is located at 500 E. Jamie Court.

Battalion Chief Richard Walls said the third alarm was called at 9 p.m. so that fire crews could be swapped out before the night's end. A crew of about 40 firefighters was on hand and they believe the main source of the fire is corkboard, which produces plenty of smoke.

The fire is located in a sprinkler building, which is aiding in the firefight. Officials said the fire is contained to a trash pile and the structure of the facility remains intact.