Third defendant in Jasper Wu case won't stand trial, judge rules

An Alameda County judge ruled the third defendant in the Jasper Wu case will not stand trial for murder charges.

Wu, 2, was fatally struck by a stray bullet along Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland In 2021. Wu was in the backseat of his family's car when they got caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shootout, according to prosecutors.

Trevor Green, Ivory Bivens, and Johnny Jackson Jr., were all charged in the case.

However, a judge ruled Wednesday that Jackson fired back at the two other defendants in self-defense, and he will not face murder charges., according to his defense attorney.

Bivens and Green will stand trial in the murder case.