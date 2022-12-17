Mother of toddler struck and killed by a stray bullet speaks out after suspects are arrested

Nearly a year after Jasper Wu, a 2-year-old boy, was killed by a stray bullet in Oakland, officials have charged three suspects in his killing.



In an emotional one-on-one interview with KTVU, Xiao Xiao, Jasper's mother, said she is happy about the charges, but very sad because she has to live through the whole ordeal again and again.

On Dec. 15, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley, and the California Highway Patrol announced three people were arrested, accusedof killing Jasper.

A fourth suspect was shot and killed just last month in a drive-by shooting in East Oakland.

Xiao said the suspects are repeat offenders and Jasper would still be alive had they been held accountable for previous crimes.

Now, she's concerned the suspects will be released again, but hopes the suspects to receive life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"There are so many others out there not as lucky as we are," Xiao said. "People are out there on the street, possibly hurting others."

Today, Xiao said she choses to remember her son during happier times.



Xiao shared videos of photos of Jasper with KTVU, which she said bring her some comfort.

She said nothing can erase the memory of having her only child killed while riding in the car she was driving.

Xiao said Jasper was awake, sitting in the back seat, when a bullet came through the front windshield and struck him in the head.

Jasper would have turned 3-years-old on December 14th, the same day she received news that three gang members, including Johnny Jackson, are facing murder charges for the death of her son.

Xiao spoke with KTVU in Mandarin with the help of a translator.

District Attorney O'Malley said all three suspects are not being held at Santa Rita Jail with no bail.

