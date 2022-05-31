Third suspected monkeypox case detected in Sacramento

Health officials say a third possible case of the monkeypox virus has been detected in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Department of Health Services told KTVU it has "identified a third probable case through contact tracing, we are awaiting confirmation from the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention)."

The CDC will test the initial sample and then confirm the monkeypox diagnosis, health officials said.

Last week, Sacramento County detected the first two known cases of the monkeypox in California.

The first patient had just returned from travels in Europe. The second case was a close contact of the initial patient.

Both individuals have been isolating at home and have not been in contact with others, health officials said.

Symptoms of monkeypox include: fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes chills and exhaustion.

Monkeypox can be spread through close contact with an infected person or their clothing or bedsheets.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.