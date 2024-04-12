This Bay Area city was named 'Swiftie capital of the U.S.'

article

Thanks to the efforts and enthusiasm of Taylor Swift fans in the Bay Area, Santa Clara has been named the "Swiftie capital of the U.S."

Thousands of fans pack Levi's Stadium for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Santa Clara. (KTVU)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Expand

The website Casino.org looked at data from the 20 cities Taylor's Eras Tour visited last year.

In addition to other things, it examined tour attendance, Google searches, TikTok posts and the number of Swift-themed events held around the concerts.

Santa Clara was the only city to get a perfect score. The city also made Taylor the honorary mayor for the weekend of her July shows there, dubbing the city "Swiftie Clara."