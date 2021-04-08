This East Bay city has the highest vaccination rate in Alameda County

A higher percentage of people living in Piedmont have had coronavirus vaccines than in any other city in Alameda County.



Nearly half, or 47%, of the people older than 15 in Piedmont are fully vaccinated.

Dublin has the lowest rate, under 25 percent.

Analysts told SF Gate that there are a few reasons why this is: Piedmont is the wealthiest community in the county. More of the people who live there are older, and many medical workers live in Piedmont. Both groups were given earlier access to the shots.

Albany, Berkeley and Oakland all have vaccination rates above 30%.

