'This is Niner nation:' 49ers faithful root on their team ahead of the Packers game

Some San Francisco 49ers fans hopped on planes to fly to Wisconsin and root on their team against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoffs on Saturday. Others said they'd be watching and cheering from home.

The Niners have won the last three playoff matchups against the Packers. And after a victorious game against Dallas last week, fans are hoping the momentum keeps going strong.

Many fans showed up at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara to watch the players load up on busses to head out to the Midwest.

At this point, Ticket Master is only selling standing-room-only tickets, about $150 apiece.

Fans are only allowed to buy four per household.

Not all 49er fans have two legs. This pooch is psyched for the Niner vs. Packer playoff game.

49er fans are pumped.

49ers fans hope their team will be victorious.

"This is Niner nation right here," said Joel Alvarez. "We're going to make our mark this year. We're going to go down to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, this is it."

49er fan Liz Ramirez is ready for the big game on Saturday. She's especially going to root for Jimmy G. Expand

Advertisement