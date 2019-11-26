This is the worst time to drive this Thanksgiving

article

Whether you’re braving the crowded roads this Thanksgiving like Luis Pere on his way to Sacramento or sitting at home to avoid sitting in traffic like Joey Rocco, the holiday travel season is underway.

The American Automobile Association reports that 55 million people across the country plan to drive 50 miles of more for their Thanksgiving plans, while 4.4 million are expected to fly.

If you want to beat the rush, AAA said the worst time for Bay Area drivers to hit the roads is Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It could take you more than three times longer to get to your destination if you’re driving at that time and then you’d have to get creative, “Planning on having books for the kids, download a couple apps to keep them entertained on the way up there,” said Perez.

Traffic aside, wet weather also plays a factor. The Bay Area will be soaked this week leaving roads slick and slow. Meanwhile in the Sierra, a major winter storm is expected with white out conditions and highway closures possible.

There’s good news though if you’re driving, according to AAA gas prices are down. Last month average price for a gallon of regular gas in California was $4.07 and the average on Thanksgiving week is $3.85.