Thousands of hotel workers go on strike over Labor Day holiday weekend

About 10,000 hotel workers are on strike across the country this Labor Day weekend.

Starting early Sunday morning, picket lines formed in front of multiple San Francisco hotels, including the Grand Hyatt on Stockton Street.

Picketers were also seen outside the Hilton in San Jose. They are joining thousands of workers across the country who are striking for better pay and working conditions.

"I work hard, they work hard. Housekeeping works hard. We help the hotel shine," said Michelle Gordon, an employee at Grand Hyatt San Francisco. "Are we happy we’re out here doing this? We have to do what we have to do."

Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott workers with the Unite Here union walked off the job Sunday morning in at least 24 hotels in 8 major cities, including Boston, Honolulu, Waikiki and San Diego.

The workers say their contracts expired, and they haven't reached an agreement with their hotel corporations.

"They don’t want to pay into pension, and they want us to pay for our own healthcare," said Gordon.

San Francisco Mayor Breed attended a car show on Sunday, and she spoke about the hotel strike and the

The union said workers want higher wages, fair staffing and the reversal of COVID-era cuts. They say workers often have to have a second job to make ends meet.

Dolred Dominuez has been a banquet server at Hilton San Jose for more than 20 years. She says she wants her employer to respect her work and offer a better contract.

"The cost of living is very expensive right now, we live in one of the most expensive cities, so we need to have better wages," said Dominuez.

The union is urging guests not to stay or eat at any of the hotels where a strike is happening. A man visiting San Francisco from Ukiah said the strike at the Grand Hyatt didn't affect him too much. He was told management was brought in to keep the restaurant running.

"The coffee shop wasn’t open this morning, but Starbucks across the street was. But this just started this morning. Imagine a couple more days of it, things would change," said Jason Vanhousen.

In San Francisco, picket lines are expected to continue for 3 days.

"You got Dreamforce coming in another week and a half. You’re going to have major business here, or people who do a conference, you’re just going to make them take it somewhere else," said Gordon. "So this is not just hurting us, they're hurting the city too."