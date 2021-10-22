Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Thousands of PG&E customers without power; 'atmospheric river' heads to Bay Area

By KTVU staff
North Bay residents without power in rain

Thousands of PG&E customers were without power early Friday morning as rain continues to pound the Bay Area. Debora Villalon reports

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power early Friday morning as rain continues to pound the Bay Area. 

The largest outages at 6 a.m. were in the Petaluma and Penngrove areas in the North Bay, with more than 1,300 customers impacted. 

In Santa Rosa, sandbags were ready to be picked up by residents trying to avoid getting pummeled by the rain.

Rain was expected to ease up a bit Friday afternoon, but then re-appear Saturday and come down the hardest over the region on Sunday and Monday. 

Already, several inches of rain has drenched the Bay Area. 

Mount Diablo recorded 3.5 inches and Mount Tamalpais has had more then eight inches in the last 48 hours.

The rain is certainly needed as years of drought have dried out reservoirs.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District said its reservoirs are at 11% capacity.

EBMUD said its reservoirs are 55%  full.

Marin Municipal Water District's reservoirs are low – and most are in Mt. Tam's watershed.

"These last two years have been so dry that, you know, the soil on Mt. Tam is really parched and most of this rainfall is going to be absorbed into that soil," spokeswoman Emma Detwiler. 

Heavy pockets of rain, big storm Sunday

Steve Paulson says there will be heavy pockets of rain today, some rate late Saturday and the biggest storm on Sunday.


 