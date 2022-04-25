Thousands of Stanford nurses strike over burnout, exhaustion issues

About 5,000 nurses at Stanford and Packard Children's Hospital began a strike Monday over a fight for what they describe as fair contracts.

The labor contracts expired on March 31.

In a news release, members of the nurse’s union, called the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement, say they want Stanford and Packard to solve the burnout and exhaustion that’s driving many nurses to reconsider their professions.

They say hospital leadership refuses to acknowledge the reality of understaffing, requests for overtime and the little time these nurses get to rest with their families.

"We are asking for improvements that will support better wages, better working conditions to make nursing a sustainable career for us because we don’t want any more people to burnout," Nurse Kathy Stormberg said.

Andrew Veitch, an operating room nurse, added: "The hospital has become tone deaf over the last couple of years. They have not been listening to us. They're not listening to the union. When we say that nurses are hurting, when we say the nurses are burnt out, when we say the nurses are exhausted and are leaving the profession. We need sustainability in our profession."

MORE: Oakland teachers plan to strike over school closures

The hospital said they’ve worked to come to an agreement and feel they’ve made meaningful progress at the bargaining table so far, offering wage increases and retention-incentive payments.

In a statement from Stanford Health Care, management said that "we respect our nurses’ legal right to take part in a work stoppage but are deeply disappointed that the union chose this path. A union work stoppage is a serious event that is disruptive to our patients, families, and colleagues. The impact can be deep, long-lasting, and costly."

If the nurses are still on strike May 1, they will no longer have access to employer health benefits for the month. Hospital leadership said those benefits are only provided to employees actively working for the hospitals, and the nurses can choose to continue coverage with COBRA.

An online petition to rescind that decision has received nearly 30,000 signatures.

Both of the hospitals are still open – staffed with replacement nurses.

But some procedures and services had to be reduced or rescheduled because of this strike.