Thousands report iMessage outages; T-Mobile, Verizon, ATT customers appear to be impacted

Outages are being reported for several mobile carriers including T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T, according to Downdetector.com. There has also been an uptick in outages for iMessage for some several thousand Apple iPhone users but it is unclear whether the outages are related at this time.

Outages for all three mobile carriers, as well as iMessage, began at around 2:40 p.m. PT, Downdetector.com showed.

FOX TV Stations has reached out to T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Apple for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



