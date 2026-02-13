Three arrested after shots fired at Redwood City apartment building

article

The Brief Three individuals were arrested in Redwood City on Thursday in relation to gunshots being fired into an apartment building. One of the suspects is 19 years old and has been identified by name, while the other two are minors, and have not been identified. The three individuals face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.



One adult and two teenagers were arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder for their suspected involvement in shooting in Redwood City.

The individuals are suspected to have fired multiple gunshots into an apartment building in Redwood City.

According to a press release from the Redwood City Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 8:51 p.m. on Feb. 12, in the 1000 block of Adams Street. The officers located a vehicle in the apartment complex driveway with a bullet hole in the rear window, and observed multiple bullet holes in the exterior of a nearby building.

Timeline:

Witnesses reported that prior to the gunfire, multiple people wearing masks approached the apartment building and banged on a door, which was not opened. The individuals fired multiple shots into the building and then fled in a vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Shortly after Redwood City police issued an alert based on the description of the perpetrators’ vehicle, a deputy with the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office spotted a car matching that description on 5th Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

The vehicle was occupied by two females and three males, the latter of whom were identified as suspects in the shooting. A search of the car turned up a firearm.

What we know:

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Redwood City resident Isaac Almanzavillagomez, who was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Maguire Correctional Facility on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. The two other individuals arrested were 16-year-old minors, who face similar charges, and were released to the San Mateo County Youth Correctional Center. Their names are being withheld due to their age.