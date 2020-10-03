Three clean air centers to open in San Jose to avoid unhealthy air

article

Three clean air centers will be open Saturday and Sunday in San Jose for community members to avoid the unhealthy air, city officials said.

The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Open will be the Camden Community Center at 3369 Union Ave., the Vietnamese-American Cultural Center at 2072 Lucretia Ave. and the Joyce Ellington Branch Library at 491 E. Empire St.

Water, free Wi-Fi, power to charge electronics and socially-distance seating will be available, according to city officials.

Face coverings are required as is a brief health screening.