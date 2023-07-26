3 Peet's Coffee shops become first to unionize in Bay Area

Three Peet’s Coffee shop locations have become the first in the Bay Area to vote in favor of unionizing. Two of the locations are in Oakland and a third is in Berkeley.

"I have a lot of hope for what this means for our labor force, for what this means for the company, and what it means for us as people," said Gabriel Mesa, a Peet’s labor union representative. "One of my regulars, when I told him, responded with the words, about time."

Last year, two Starbucks locations in Santa Cruz became the first in the country to unionize, and in January, a Peet’s shop in Davis became the first in their company to do the same.

"When we saw that happening we were like this our chance," said Mesa.

Workers kicked off the effort last month during a rally in Berkeley, campaigning for better pay, better hours, and improved work conditions.

"I think it could be very good for Peet’s. I would say if Peet’s were smart, it would embrace the union, cooperate with the union," said San Francisco State Professor and labor union expert, John Logan. "Peet’s could sort of stand out, well we’re a coffee chain that respects its workers’ choice."

ALSO: New entrepreneurial business booming in California

So far Peet’s, at least pubically, is appearing to do just that. In a statement to KTVU, the Bay Area born company said in part: "We respect the outcome of the vote, and it doesn’t in any way change our commitment to our people. Our story began here in the Bay Area and we look forward to writing the next chapter with our employees, moving forward together as Peet’s."

As for what might be behind the apparent uptick in unionizing efforts by young people at stores like Peet’s, Logan says the companies have likely invited it.

"You see a lot of these unionizing campaigns at companies that have progressive reputations," said Logan. "You know it supports environmental justice, it supports black lives matter, it supports LGBTQ rights, etc."

And he says that progressive brands often attract a progressive workforce.

"I do think we’ll see more of it. We may in fact see more organizing at Peet’s stores. You know these things tend to be contagious," said Logan.