Three people shot, injured following large fight in Stockton

By Victoria Franco
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News

STOCKTON, Calif. - Three people arrived at a hospital Saturday afternoon following a large fight that ended up in a shooting in Stockton, police said.   

Police responded before 1 p.m. to the 1500 Block of East Eighth Street where the fight and shooting had occurred.   

Police said two men and a woman had self-transported to a hospital but were deemed ok.   

No suspect information has been released.  