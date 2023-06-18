6-year-old boy hit by several stray bullets in Oakland

Oakland police said a 6-year-old boy is recovering at a hospital after he was hit by several stray bullets in his leg.

The boy was with his father and 3-year-old sister at the Kwik Serve gas station on 22nd Avenue and East 12th Street Friday night when he was struck by the gunfire.

Authorities said several gunmen tried to shoot another person at the gas station while the family was filling up.

The suspects escaped and the boy's dad took him to the hospital immediately.

Neither the dad nor sister were injured in the shooting.

ALSO: Victim stabbed to death overnight in Oakland