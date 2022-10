article

Three small earthquakes measuring 2.2 to 2.3 were recorded Monday afternoon in El Cerrito, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quakes, centered near Huber Park, struck between 1:18 and 1:22 p.m. along the Hayward Fault about 2.6 miles deep, the USGS said.

Earlier on Monday, a 2.9 quake registered about 12:20 a.m. east of San Jose along the Calaveras Fault Zone, in the same area as the recent 5.1 shaker on Oct. 25.