Three victims robbed of their cell phones and wallets in San Bruno

San Bruno police are seeking three suspects who robbed three people early Saturday morning.

The robbery, reported shortly before 1 a.m., took place in the area of San Felipe and Elm avenues. Three men assaulted three people and took their cellphones and wallets.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries.

The robbers are described as Hispanic or Filipino males in their twenties to thirties, wearing hooded sweatshirts and beanies. One displayed a firearm.

They fled northbound on Elm Avenue toward Crystal Springs Avenue in a gray newer model Honda.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.