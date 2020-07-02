Thursday coronavirus numbers and developments from around the Bay Area

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday afternoon include:

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Tuesday released four main strategies for the reopening of K-12 schools for the 2020-2021 academic year. The first two are to minimize the number of person-to-person contact and maximize the physical distance between people. The other key strategies are reducing the amount of time people spend with each other as well as implementing measures to minimize the dispersion of droplets and aerosols.

BART said Tuesday that it is making weekly online charts available to the public showing the typical number of people riding trains on its lines at various times so that riders returning to the system can make safe choices about when to commute during the novel coronavirus emergency.

During a virtual roundtable Tuesday, San Francisco Department of Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon said as more data on the number of cases citywide over the last week comes in, public health officials will be able to potentially develop a new timeline next week for when businesses like hair and nail salons, barbershops, outdoor museums, tattoo parlors, massage establishments, outdoor bars and zoos can open their doors back up.

Oakland A's fans won't be able to watch the team in person this season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but the team announced Tuesday that people can pay to have cardboard cutouts of themselves in the ballpark for games, starting at $89.

Statewide, there are 233,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,108 deaths. On Wednesday, there were 222,917 cases and 5,980 deaths.

As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region: