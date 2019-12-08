Tim McGallian appointed as Mayor of Concord in 2020

article

The Concord City Council this week appointed vice mayor Tim McGallian to be the city's mayor for 2020.

McGallian was given the gavel by outgoing Mayor Carlyn Obringer and thanked her for her service during Tuesday's council meeting.

McGallian was first appointed to the council in January 2017 and was elected to a four-year term in November 2018.

He served on the city's planning commission from 2010 to 2015 was the city's treasurer from July 2015 to January 2017.

Council member Dominic Aliano, who was elected to the council n 2018, was appointed during Tuesday's meeting to be vice mayor for the upcoming year.