(KTVU) -- A swarm of tiny quakes hit the San Ramon Valley late Saturday night, into early Sunday morning.

The USGS reported that the first quake hit at 9:08 p.m. Saturday, measuring magnitude 1.6, and occuring about 3 miles south of San Ramon.

A magnitude 2.7 quake hit two and a half miles north-northeast of Dublin at 2:13 a.m., followed by a magnitude 1.8 quake in the same area a minute later.

There were no reports of damage.