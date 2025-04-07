Expand / Collapse search

Toddler killed after being struck by Bobcat trailer in Petaluma identified

Published  April 7, 2025 4:16pm PDT
Petaluma
A 3-year-old child was killed when they were struck by a Bobcat trailer on a private property in Petaluma Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The operator was arrested for felony driving under the influence and manslaughter, the CHP said.

PETALUMA, Calif. - The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the three-year-old child killed when they were struck by a Bobcat trailer over the weekend. 

New Information :

Ian De Jesus, 3, of Petaluma, died on Sunday when he was struck by the trailer on private property in Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

CHP officials said the operator of the trailer was arrested for DUI and manslaughter.

The backstory:

CHP officials said they arrived at the scene at around 12:35 p.m. and noticed signs that the trailer's operator was intoxicated. The incident happened at 3100 Skillman Lane. 

Officials said the child ran into the field. 

The child was struck by the trailer and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The operator, who has not been identified, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail. 

CHP said the operator and the child were not related. 

