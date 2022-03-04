Toddler lucky to be alive after crash involving Sonoma County bus

An 18-month-old survived a dramatic crash Friday morning that involved a Sonoma County bus thanks to being properly strapped in his car seat.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Martinelli Vineyards and Winery on River Road.

The Califonia Highway Patrol said the crash involved three vehicles, including a Sonoma County Transit bus. Authorities said one of the vehicles was trying to make a left turn when a second vehicle collided into the back of the car. The driver of the second vehicle lost control and spun out, crashing into the bus. The bus then overturned and went down an embankment.

A bystander heard a toddler crying from one of the vehicles and pulled the child out.

Officer Matt Pinheiro said the bystander noticed the child was properly restrained in a car seat.

"As you can tell that was a contributing factor to the fact that the child is still alive," Pinheiro said.

The child and three other people were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The Sonoma County Transit agency is cooperating with the investigation.